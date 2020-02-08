Before Oscars, stars pack Tom Ford’s fashion week show in LA

LOS ANGELES, California. – Tom Ford brought the fashion week to Hollywood on Friday night, with a catwalk show full of glamor and a front row full of A-listers, including Jennifer Lopez, Renée Zellweger, Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X.

Although most fashion shows are in New York this week, Ford took advantage of the Oscars weekend to set up a slender show in the hometown of Los Angeles with its distinctive drama, with bright colors and rich textures such as velvet and shearling.

Dim lights emitted a nightclub vibe as guests – including Kate Hudson, Joe Alwyn, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet – entered the room at Milk Studios to view the long runway covered in muted gray carpet over a mirrored floor and two layers of mirrored walls, some set up as showcases. Gray, tufted velvet benches stood along the runway and a pair of aviator sunglasses awaited guests in their seats.

In the front row, Demi Moore posed for photos with daughter Rumer Willis and fellow Brat Pack member Rob Lowe. J.Lo. sat with fiancee Alex Rodriguez and giggled with Zellweger while Anna Wintour watched in her characteristic sunglasses.

The show started with asymmetrical skirts in large, dyed patchwork denim combined with slouchy jackets and hobo bags in earth tones. Ford likes classic looks and lines, but threw in some fun with accessories such as giant feathered earrings in many colors and a pair of high yellow cowboy heels with animal skin.

The men’s collection included tailored suits with oversized scarves and funky, futuristic red sunglasses. Trench coats for men and women were long with large lapels and cuffs – some in lush shearling, one in leopard print.

Top models that ran in the show were Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, smiled in the front row and called the new collection ‘beautiful’.

Halfway through the show, the lights went out and disco balls dropped from the ceiling, lighting up jumps and setting the tone for evening wear. The crowd screamed as Bella Hadid entered in a slender silver sequined peek-a-boo dress with dramatic black velvet bows. Several of the looks to be followed were translucent gowns of decorated black lace that revealed black undergarments. The men’s tuxedo jackets had bold prints on black pants.

“No one makes women and men look as good as a designer than Tom,” Lowe told The Associated Press. It is timeless elegance but also with that contemporary flair. No one does it better. “

Although black often dominates Ford shows, bright colors show astonished spectators during the fall of 2020, including a red men’s jacket with silk pink satin pants, sweaters in emerald green and dresses in deep purple. The hair of every female model was in the same tight bun, adorned with flowers made from feathers.

Actor Jon Hamm – who was wearing a shiny silver suit – is a fan.

“Typical Tom Ford,” Hamm said after the show. “It was elegant and sexy and beautiful and unique of its kind. Nobody does what he does. It is really breathtaking. ”

Other celebrities on the show were Tracee Ellis Ross, Rita Wilson, James Corden and Jeff Bezos, hand in hand with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

Ciara called the show ‘great’. But the singer – who recently revealed her third pregnancy on Instagram – said she might have to wait before putting on one of the designer’s creations.

“I think we’re all going to beat Ford Ford for every dress,” she said. “If I didn’t have this bump, I’d be standing in line for some of those dresses, but we must have a flat stomach!”

