Hollywood star Nicole Kidman said that when she becomes pregnant, she is considering giving up her work as an actress as a full-time mom.

Kidman adopted the children of Isabella [27] and Connor [24] with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday’s daughter [11] and Faith [9] with husband Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman on Beau Keith Urban: “I was more afraid of meeting him, now I feel protected”

The Aquaman from Aquaman said: “I am glad that when I am pregnant with Sunny, I did not give up everything. Because I liked to say, “That’s it, I did it now.” I was in that pregnant euphoria, “Yes, that’s it – I’m retiring.”

“My mom actually said,“ Don’t do that. Just hold a little tip in the water. “

Moulin Rouge! The actress is satisfied with her decision, but wishes to have “more time” to give her family the attention she needs, while also realizing all the creative projects she cares about.

She told Heat magazine: “I wish I had more time. I have two little girls and I have a husband with whom I am deeply in love – a cool guy and a good man – and we have a very strong family unit that requires a huge amount of time.

“So I don’t have every chance to go and support all the artistic endeavors I would like to do.” I want my family and I want balance. “

A Bombshell star said her husband was giving her a balance in her life that she always wanted.

She said, “I like to relax while meditating, but what makes me the most comfortable and safe is with Keith. Alongside a partner you can talk to with whom you love and with whom you love, he balances everything.

“Before I met him, I was scared. Now I feel protected thanks to this great friend and great partner I have.”

