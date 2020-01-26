Before Budget 2020, government plans to refine tax slabs, increasing basic exemption limit

New Delhi: As clamor increases for more money to be spent in the pockets of consumers and households to stimulate consumption in the economy, government is discussing several options for reducing personal income tax (IRP) ) in the next Union budget.

A final decision on personal income tax cuts will be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

The options being considered by the Ministry of Finance are to follow up on the suggestions of the working group on direct tax simplification.

A tweaking of the tax slabs is also on the agenda and as part of the restructuring, the government could raise the minimum exemption limit of the current Rs 2.5 lakh.

Among the measures being considered are increasing tax savings measures through various options. Sources say the government is also considering tax-saving options through infrastructure bonds. In this window, a tax saving can be authorized via infra bonds of a maximum amount of 50,000 rupees per year.

The panel on the code of direct taxes (DTC) suggested to widen the brackets of the income tax. He suggested that the 10% tax slab should be extended to Rs 10 lakh, which would provide significant relief to a large portion of taxpayers.

Between 10 and 20 lakhs of rupees, the tax slab is set at 20%, while from 20 lakhs of rupees to 2 crores of rupees, it is 30% and beyond 2 crores of rupees, it is 35% .

If these recommendations are approved, approximately 1.47 crore of taxpayers would go from the 20% slab to the 10% slab. The working group kept the basic exemption level at 2.5 lakh rupees for general taxpayers.

In accordance with the 2019 budget announcement, no changes were made to the income tax brackets and rates. A reimbursement of Rs 12,500 has been made available to all taxpayers with taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh. The standard deduction for the 2019-2020 financial year has been maintained at 50,000 rupees.