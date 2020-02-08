Bedford firefighters attack heavily after finding a blazing garage

BEDFORD, VA. (WFXR) – First responders from several stations were on fire on Friday after arriving at the site of a garage fire in Bedford.

On Friday, February 7, units from the Bedford Fire Department, the Moneta Volunteer Fire Department and the Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Fire Department were sent to Sheperd Lane, according to firefighters, after receiving reports of a garage fire.

The Bedford Fire Department reports that paramedics were on site first and saw heavy fires from a free-standing garage.

After a car arrived at the scene, the crew members were reported to have been involved in an arson attack to control the fire.

