Bedford crews on duty in heavy rain

FOREST, Va. (WFXR) – In Bedford, fast water rescuers are deployed in heavy rainfall in and around the area, and keep abreast of equipment and training.

The last time they were called for a large-scale rescue was in September when they went to Suffolk to help Dorian during hurricane.

Abbey Johnston, the deputy head of operations at the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue, said the group has about 30 trained Swiftwater technicians who can be deployed anywhere in Virginia.

“What people really don’t know about these types of incidents is the tremendous amount of training, time, and effort,” she said.

She said 10 to 15 people respond to a particular quick water call, more if it’s a particularly difficult case.

She added that a call to the Bedford area would most likely be a driver trying to navigate water that is too deep, too fast, or both.

“A lot of people think if I’m just going very fast or I’m standing in a big vehicle, I’m fine. You can’t mess around with hydraulics and water,” she said.

Mitchell’s Towing’s Casey Dilbeck agreed and said aquaplaning is easier than you think, so it’s a good idea to be on the safe side.

“The best thing to do is simply release the accelerator pedal and reduce your speed. And if you have to use your breaks, don’t hit them, just press them lightly, ”he said.