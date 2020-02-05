Becoming a film producer comes with a lot of responsibility

HIGHLAND PARK, California – All teams need leaders, and the producer is the leader of every film. No position has more to do with the creative, technical and financial aspects of a film than the producer.

But unlike the director or the actors, who are usually the face of a film, most people have no idea who the producer is or what they really do. Producing a film involves a lot of responsibility and a lot of work. Sometimes hundreds of people are involved in the job to make it all possible, but that doesn’t intimidate Winnie Wong, who is preparing to produce her first feature film.

“If I choose a safe career, I don’t know that I can hold out for a very long time. I think I have the kind of personality in which I have to be passionate to be enthusiastic about something, to feel challenged by something, ”said Wong.

Wong discusses her vision for the film with cameraman Melinda James as they go through the script.

“I just feel like we really need to work on it,” says Wong as they go through various scenes and interpret the author’s intentions.

Wong was on a completely different path before deciding to make films. She graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara with a law degree.

“I thought I was going to get into immigration law and worked for the public defender’s investigative office. And I was just really discouraged. I just thought that there are many injustices that are beyond my control and beyond the control of the public defender, ”said Wong.

Wong change direction after watching the movie moonlight, She went blown away and with a new knowledge from the theater.

“I wanted to make films that made people leave the theater and think about them for the next few days. And think about the different perspectives that they saw on screen or different stories that they could never have known, ”said Wong.

Making art out of pain and struggle is something that resonated with Wong. Her parents didn’t have a high school diploma and had to work hard to make their American dream come true. She doesn’t want to take it for granted. Wong decided that after watching this film, she wanted to work on projects that made people react like they did – and millions of others – to them.

As a self-proclaimed “late bloomer” with a soft spot for human connections, Wong decided to produce films with this meaning. She moved to San Francisco, where she studied multimedia journalism and documentary films at the Academy of Arts and worked for several years as a freelancer for advertising and brand content. She worked at Pandora for three years and produced short music documentaries before venturing to Los Angeles a year ago.

The filmmaking process is both a creative and a technical endeavor. And the producer has the task of bringing all components and all people together to create an end product for the canvas. From finding a good script to getting funding from the crew who hired the actors to shoot and cut the schedule and then look for a distributor.

“Sometimes I joke, I either say it’s everything except the kitchen sink, or it’s everything else that people don’t want,” said Wong.

Wong says to be on the road all day, every day is part of the production process.

“No day is the same. So I meet up with someone every day or talk to someone on the phone or try to discuss something for the next day, ”said Wong.

Wong has learned that there is no way to become a film producer. But the only thing all producers have to have is this passion.

“People can burn out very easily if they don’t really love what they do. And they only do it for a paycheck. For me, producing feels like a very long relationship that I want to be in. So that’s how I feel, ”said Wong.

Wong, who is now fully committed to film production, has officially “put a ring on it”.