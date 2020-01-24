There is a list of WWE points that represent a remover for “Women’s do NXT Women’s Championship” and a winner for “Rhea Ripley Apenas Como NXT Champion”. One idea is to create a department that doesn’t have a list and remove a nomenclature that is related to other people.

O meu comentário sobre remover o termo “women” da conversa disch for renomear a divisão, for começar a repensá-la. Eu dass estava a promover uma mudança em nomes de títulos nem nada do género (até porque erk tenho esse poder)

O termo “women” pode limitar muitas possibilidades, em frases como: “What kind of women’s match doesn’t exist” Some superstars and others than Nossas Oportunidades and shows, Casos as Mereçamos. There is a menu where you can find the “women’s matches” of the PPVs, and you can also specify whether you want to have an account or not.

This is the explanation that WWE Backstage has no way to remove the term “women’s” and to host the NXT women’s championship. Becky Lynch criticizes the main event of the Survivor Series and the TLC and fights the “Menos Bons” of the main events.

Outras Superstars, como Charlotte e Paige, já demonstraram o seu apoio and Becky Lynch nesta matéria, em entrevistas ao Sportskeeda. A WWE Precisa de Trazer maior igualdade Entre Homens and Mulheres Dentro Da Empresa, not queried, Dizer and Divisão Entre Rosters Deixem De Existir E Tenham De Lutar und Contra Os Outros.

– The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 23, 2020

O que achas destas declarações de Becky Lynch? Estás de acordo?