Beauty looks from the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Despite the lack of diversity and representation in the films and thespians nominated in this year’s #OscarsSoWhite, Black beauty was still a highlight. But although the Oscars may be a little exciting to watch, we know that the main event is really all parties around the ceremony. And the Vanity Fair Oscar Party was slightly more colorful than the prizes.

The hair and make-up looks of our melanin-rich Hollywood favorites that you didn’t see during the show, were filled with complementary eye shadow, clear lips, and natural hairstyles that would be too black for some networks. And we were here for everyone.

View the gallery below for all the stunning beauty you’ve missed during the 2020 Oscars.

