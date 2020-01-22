Beautify your home this winter with these houseplants

Let’s face it: depending on where you live, winter can really be an obstacle. It gets darker earlier, which leads to less sunlight and cold. So there is not much else to do other than being in the house.

Although you can’t do much against the cold temperature, you can at least brighten up your mood space by adding a few details to your space. By adding some green to your life. Inviting nature indoors is important for our psyche as soon as the “winter blues” sets in, as it is known to lighten both your home and your mood.

And plants not only bring space to life, they also improve health by cleaning the air we breathe and improving sleep. According to a Clean Air study carried out by NASA, houseplants can also remove toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene and toluene from the air, which is beneficial for health. In addition, you can easily concentrate and relax on a quiet space in your home.

Plant care doesn’t even have to be difficult! We have compiled a list of easy-care houseplants that you are sure to love.

01

Leon & George

Léon & George plants are a fantastic, natural way to oxygenate your room. They make it easier to breathe deeply and create an idyllic place for reflection and mindfulness. In addition, the luxurious greens are a breathtaking statement piece (cropped and designed by interior designers). the customized ceramic pots are longing; and every time a plant is sold, a tree is planted. Not to mention that if you are a plant mother for the first time, you will receive lifelong support for plant documents.

02

UrbanStems

What is special about UrbanStems is that sustainability and customer service are equally important. The company offers affordable plants (from $ 35) that come from ethical farms around the world. These beautiful creations are hand-made by in-house flower designers and delivered to your door in just one day.

03

Bloom Cape

Bloomscape plants are not only beautiful, they also filter the air of pollutants and toxins – for better health and a happier home overall. An additional plus? They are also incredibly easy to care for. Bestsellers include Sansevieria aka Snake Plant, which was highlighted in the NASA study on plants that remove air pollutants. Since they mainly produce oxygen at night, they are ideal as companions for bedrooms. This makes it particularly effective in cleaning the air in your home.

04

About Citrus

Why buy lemons when you can also grow them at home? With Via Citrus you can bring citrus trees to your front door and maintain your own citrus tree. These beautiful plants spice up your garden, illuminate the office or give your apartment or home a fresh look.

