Beautiful Mrs. Maisel wins big at SAG Awards

Just awesome.

The ensemble cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won one of the biggest prizes of the night at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday and beat the ensembles of Barry, Fleabag, The Kominsky Method and Schitt’s Creek to win an ensemble’s Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series.

Speaking on behalf of the cast of the Amazon Prime series were leading ladies Alex Borstein and Rachel Brosnahan, where Alex first revealed that she had actually voted for one of their competitors to win! In multiple categories!

“I voted for Fleabag. This is really weird. This makes no sense. I don’t know what to say. I’m going to take this house and love it through my Spanx hole,” she said. “Someone else has something to say? Honestly, this makes no sense. Fleabag is brilliant. You are brilliant. I did not vote for Rachel, I did not vote for Tony. This does not make sense. Wow. Someone else f – I say something. “

And when Rachel took over, she used her time at the microphone to pay homage Brian Tarantina, their deceased co-star who played Jackie, the emcee of the comedy club Gaslight.

“Obviously this is a huge ensemble. We are so proud to be part of it. This ensemble extends far beyond what you see on stage. We miss … a very important part, Brian,” she said . “Last year we had a great time with him. Thank you very much for this. This is dedicated to him.”

Tarantina died on November 2, 2019 at the age of 60, with his representative against People: “Brian was sick recently. He was recently in the hospital and was recovering from what I believe is a heart-related issue. “

In addition to his work on Maisel, he also appeared on Gilmore Girls and Law & Order.

She ended her part of the speech by saying, “Thanks to our casting directors, Jeannie, Meredith and Cindy for bringing you all together. This is a mistake, but thanks.”

Earlier in the night, star Tony Shalhoub took the trophy to Outstanding Performance by a male actor in a comedy series, while the female leads from Maisel lost to those from Fleabag Phoebe Waller Bridge in the excellent performance of a female actor in a category of the Comedy series.