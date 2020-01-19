Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan: Unsung Warrior took a one-second storm and is very close 150 crore mark now. Yesterday the film managed to overcome a lifelong collection of 9 films in Bratislava Koimoi’s All Time Grossers“And today the number has risen to 14 – including the dream of Ayushmann Khurran Girl, Badhaai Ho, Ranve Singh’s Gully Boy, Raee Shah Rukh Khan, and 10 other biggies.

by bringing 16,36 crores On Saturday, Tanhaji went through 14 more films in the All Time Grossers category. With total 145,33 crores, the movie overtaken Airlift (129 crores) stre (129.67 crores), Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) Raees (137.51 crores), Gully Boy (139.38 crores), Girl of dreams (139.70 crores) and others.

See the full list below:

Directed by Om Rauta, Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior, who was released on January 10, 2020. Sharing Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny are also featured in the lead roles.

