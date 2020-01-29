Bears have signed CFL star CB Tre Roberson, according to the report

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sport

Chicago Bears defense could be even stronger in 2020 after the team reportedly hit several candidates to sign Tre Roberson’s cornerback.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Robertson, a star of the Canadian Football League, is expected to sign one of the largest contracts between CFL and NFL. Although the terms of the contract have not been announced, Roberson’s contract is expected to end just behind Cameron Wake’s $ 4.9 million record contract when he left the CFL in 2009 with the Miami Dolphins.

Roberson first appeared in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings from 2016 to 17, but remained on the team’s training team for two seasons. He signed with the Calgary Stampeders in 2018 and won a championship in his first season.

The 27-year-old became one of the best cornerbacks in the league in the 2019 season with seven interruptions and two touchdowns. He was appointed to the CFL All-Star team and caught the attention of several NFL teams this off-season. Roberson will apply for a place in Chicago secondary school this summer.