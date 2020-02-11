Bears could explore Andy Dalton out of motion this season?

David Kohl-USA Sport TODAY

Although the Chicago Bears have publicly committed themselves to Mitchell Trubisky as a starter for 2020, the front office must find significant competition to challenge him next season. In the off-season with a legendary offer of free-agent quarterbacks, Chicago could look forward to a surprising name to challenge Trubisky.

The Bears may be able to watch Cincinnati Bengal quarterback Andy Dalton, according to The Athletic’s Lindsay Jones. The Bengal gave birth to Dalton on his birthday last season and the 32-year-old allegedly wanted to leave Cincinnati before the NFL trading deadline.

With the Bengal expecting to take Joe Burrow with the number 1 pick, Cincinnati was able to continue with his old quarterback. The team would also win $ 17 million in cap space by cutting or trading it.

Dalton, a triple Pro Bowl selection, could not overcome a selection with an overwhelming supporting cast and one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL. A move to Chicago may be the perfect opportunity for him to compete for a starting point and he would offer real competition for Trubisky.

Although the bears may continue to support Trubisky for the time being, the front office cannot leave the low season without finding a better plan behind him. Dalton could ultimately be the affordable solution for a team entering the 2020 season with playoff ambitions.