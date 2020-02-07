Bear-y Baffling Discovery: Man finds box with cubs wrapped in blanket

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are now off his feet.



Image for display. Credits: REUTERS / Dado Ruvic.

It was a staggering discovery for a home in North Carolina.

Cornelius Williams returned from the supermarket on Tuesday evening and heard a squeaky sound from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.

It was dark outside, so Williams called on the authorities for help. An assistant sheriff came to the box, peered in, and to his surprise – he found two newborn bear cubs.

Bears are no stranger in Camden County, said Sheriff Kevin Jones. But he said finding cubs in a box was “a bit odd.”

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are now off his feet.

The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news stores reported.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.