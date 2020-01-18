Bear sightings in Lynchburg due to hot weather

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Bear sightings are on the rise in Lynchburg. Police are asking people to throw garbage on the morning of pickup day, rather than the day before. Otherwise, bears may be tempted to eat it.

Fleming Naff had an unwanted visitor to her home last year.

“He was able, because it was unlocked, to push down and open that door. He even entered our mud room, ”she said. “Where he scratched here, I don’t know what pushed him to turn around and come back through the door where he entered, but if he had done the same here, he could have entered the veranda and be in our kitchen and I am grateful that I made the decision to return. “

She now sees signs of bear activity, such as feces, barely a week ago.

“We are in January, and of course we are, last week was 71 degrees, so I think they are looking for food.”

The Lynchburg animal sitter says he receives daily calls about bear sightings.

“With the warmer weather we have been experiencing lately and the abundant food sources, the bears are hanging around a little longer than they usually do,” said goalkeeper Ryan Ball. “I have not yet gone into hibernation.”

For Naff, bears can be a nuisance. She once had a large bird feeder that she hasn’t replaced since a bear tore it apart, and her trash cans suffered the same fate.

“He or she took one that we couldn’t find for about a month, and right below us we found the trash can about a month later on the hill here.”

Her main concern is that someone else may be afraid and shoot the bears.