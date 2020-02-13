Bear ‘foster mother’ throws cub rescued by dog

BRISTOL, Va. – An orphaned boar was placed with a replacement mother this week after he was rescued by a dog and brought to safety.

The rescue operation unfolded after the dog appeared at the owner’s home in Washington County with a cub in his mouth on February 5, Bill Bassinger, natural biologist at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, told the news stores. The male cub was not injured by the dog, he added.

The cub, estimated to be two to three weeks old, was taken to the Virginia Wildlife Center in Waynesboro for treatment and possible resettlement with its own species. The center holds female bears with security collars for this purpose, according to Bassinger. Conservationists use the collars to locate the bears, follow them and listen to cubs that make noises in their burrows, says the center’s website. If they find a good match, staff place orphans outside the caves, and mother bears usually take them as their own, Bassinger and experts said.

“The maternal instinct is just very strong in most animals,” Bassinger told the Wytheville Enterprise. “In general, most women take the boy back even after being treated by humans.”

The male cub was placed in an incubator earlier this week where he received constant care and nutrition, an update said on the Nature Center website. He was described as clear, alert and ‘easily vocalizing’. The center said the cub was placed with a new mother who gave three cubs on Wednesday.

