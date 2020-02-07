‘Beanpole’ captures the devastation that endures, even after the war is over: NPR

Set in Leningrad shortly after World War II, Beanpole focuses on two women who are deeply marked by their experiences of war with the Red Army.







DAVE DAVIES, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. Film critic Justin Chang has a review of the new Russian film “Beanpole”, which he says is one of the most exciting discoveries he made at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film won an award in Cannes for its 28-year-old director, Kantemir Balagov, and was shortlisted for an Oscar for best international film. It is set in Leningrad shortly after World War II. Here’s Justin

JUSTIN CHANG, BYLINE: One of the first things you hear in “Beanpole” is the sound of a woman gasping for air. His name is Iya, and when he appears, we see that he is looking into space, experiencing something between an attack and a state of escape. She has these episodes from time to time. His body freezes for minutes, immobilizing it and making it difficult to breathe. It is a suitable metaphor for this gloomy and beautifully acted drama, which takes place in Leningrad in 1945, a time when the shocked Russian population struggles to regain collective breath.

Iya, brilliantly played by Viktoria Miroshnichenko, is the 6-foot-tall bean tree of the title. But although it is physically imposing, it is a calm and recessive presence, speaks rarely and with eyes almost always low. We learned that she was briefly stationed in the Red Army, it is not entirely clear what her role was, until she was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and discharged. He now works as a nurse, diligently caring for injured veterinarians and coming alive only in the presence of his little son, Pashka.

At first, Iya takes Pashka to his hospital ward, where the soldiers, by involving the boy in a game of charades, ask him to imitate a dog. But as one of them points out, Pashka could not know what a dog looks like. All were eaten during the war. Not long after, something unbearably horrible happens, the last blow of many that Iya has to absorb. “Beanpole,” directed with extraordinary intimacy by the talented 28-year-old filmmaker Kantemir Balagov, is about how the trauma of war endures and seeps into everyday life, even after the war itself is technically over.

The story really begins when Iya’s army friend, Masha, played by an excellent Vasilisa Perelygina, returns home from the front line. The two women could not be more different and not only because Iya physically dominates Masha. Where Iya is shy and withdrawn, Masha is fierce and determined, her dark eyes burning with mischief. However, it can be seen by the strange semi-crazy smile that sometimes crosses her features that she has also been deeply marked by her own experience in times of war. Masha tries to pick up the pieces of her life, gets a job with Iya in the hospital and starts flirting with a quickly injured young man named Sasha.

But the real focus of the story is his friendship with Iya. These two went through hell together during the war, and for better or worse, he has forged an unbreakable bond between them. “Beanpole” is about the secrets they share and the feelings of guilt, confusion and jealousy that bounce between them as they try to move forward. It is still a rare thing to see a war movie that does not focus on the heat of battle but on the difficult and exhausting consequences. It is even rarer to see one so attuned to the emotional and psychological dynamics among women. But “Beanpole” is exceptional in every way.

This is only the second feature directed by Balagov, who wrote the script with Aleksandr Terekhov and was inspired by Svetlana Alexievich’s 2017 book “The Unwomanly Face Of War.” Balagov works in a deliberately leisurely and dramatic style that admirers of Andrei Tarkovsky, Alexander Sokurov and other providers of austere Russian art cinema will immediately recognize. He is also a master of texture and atmosphere. You can see the horror and despair engraved on the anonymous faces of the men and women in the background, those who move next to Iya and Masha in the hospital or line up silently to get on a tram in the public square.

But despite all the suffering he shows us, Balagov also has a remarkably beautiful eye. It brings a warm and picturesque sensation of color to the dilapidated department that women share, and dress up the actresses with the same bright Christmas tones (ph) of red and green that we see in the detached wallpaper. It’s hard to explain how such a hard movie to watch sometimes could also be so surprisingly lovely to watch.

But I think Balagov is trying something difficult and profound, and he focuses on a final scene that, despite his sadness, is also tentatively hopeful. It shows us that friendship and love between these two women, even when it leads them to commit desperate and self-destructive acts, can be a life-sustaining force. Without sentimentalizing his characters or his circumstances, he shows us that the devastation of war can be both a beginning and an end.

DAVIES: Justin Chang is a film critic for the LA Times.

On Monday’s show, our guest will be Michael Pollan, who wrote bestselling books on the origins of the foods we eat and how psychedelics are helping scientists understand consciousness and the brain. It has a new audiobook on caffeine, its effect on the mind and body. As usual, he immersed himself in his investigation, leaving coffee and turkey cold. Hope you can join us.

(SOUND OF DAVE HOLLAND AND “JOYRIDE” OF PEPE HABICHUELA)

DAVIES: The executive producer of FRESH AIR is Danny Miller. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham, with additional engineering support from Joyce Lieberman and Julian Herzfeld. Our partner producer for digital media is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Roberta Shorrock directs the show. For Terry Gross, I’m Dave Davies.

(SOUND OF DAVE HOLLAND AND “JOYRIDE” OF PEPE HABICHUELA)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor within a deadline, and are produced using a patented transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authorized record of NPR programming is the audio record.