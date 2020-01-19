BCCI will only finalize New Zealand teams after clarifying Pandya's fitness status

As for the selections, KL Rahul’s formidable form of white ball makes him a favorite to find his place in the test team.

Rahul was India’s most consistent player in T20 and ODI, but lost his place on the test team after the Australian tour.

The skipper Virat Kohli now saying that it is difficult to leave a player like Rahul in any team, he has better prospects than a Prithvi Shaw or Shubman Gill, who was the opening game of the reserve test during of the home series last season.

The other change in the test team could be the fast-rising Navdeep Saini as an additional stimulator rather than Kuldeep Yadav as the third player, as only one of Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja will do the XI.

It is also possible that Ajinkya Rahane is taken into account because of his better technique compared to Kedar Jadhav who falls slowly in the hierarchical order.

“Kedar will certainly not play the 2023 World Cup and will not even play a bowl. Since he is not in T20, no need to take him to New Zealand. Maybe Surya or Rahane should be tried, “said a BCCI source familiar with the selection issues.

