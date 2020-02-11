BBNaija Star, Tacha is upset after an alleged intruder uses a master key to access her room

By
Christopher Martin
-
0
26
BBNaija Star, Tacha is upset after an alleged intruder uses a master key to access her room

BBNaija star Natacha Akide, known in showbiz as Tacha, was upset about an incident in her hotel room.

Tacha revealed that an intruder allegedly entered her hotel room in a hotel in Abuja with a master key.

READ ALSO: Cubana Chief Priest sympathizes with Ike Onyema as he complains about Mercy Eke’s rising bride price (video)

Tacha revealed this on her Instagram grip in a live video that said she was lying down in the room when a stranger came into her room.

READ ALSO: “I believe in olamides as many pastors” – Zlatan Ibile discloses

She told how the young man could enter her room and noticed that the young man was using a master key.

Tacha announced that the unknown man was approaching her with a bag and asked the reality TV star if she was the owner of the article.

See video below;

View this post on Instagram

Tacha criticizes the hotel management for lack of security

A post by GH Gossip (@officialghgossip) on February 11, 2020 at 4:21 am PST

Source: www.ghgossip.com

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here