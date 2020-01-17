BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema gives ambassador role to Ptrlifestyle (Photos)

Ike Onyema, Nigerian reality TV star, model, host, actor and influencer of the brand, announced that he is now an ambassador.

He became the latest Ptrlifestyle brand ambassador, owner of The Kabaal Nightclub and Beach.

He took advantage of his Instagram handle to announce it to his fans while he expressed his appreciation to the owners for having trusted them.

He wrote:

“I am pleased to announce that I will be working closely with @ptrlifestyle Group, the owners of @the_kabaal Nightclub and Beach, as brand ambassador. —————————————— —————————- My love for PTRlifestyle started about a year ago when I partyed at the Kabaal nightclub.

The attention to detail and how they managed to create a superior brand in lifestyle and hospitality caught my imagination. I look forward to offering my suggestions and my influence. I believe that we can accomplish a lot together. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com