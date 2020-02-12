BBNaija: “At 40 you didn’t make five percent of my profit” – Jackye is fighting Omashola

Big Brother Naija’s former roommate, Jackye Madu, tossed sunglasses to ex-roommate Omashola Oburoh on Wednesday about a statement he had made on social media.

Omashola went to Twitter on Wednesday to encourage his fans to pamper themselves at work.

He tweeted, “Pamper yourself sometimes, not every time you go they work like Jackie.”

In an apparent shadow, however, Jackye claimed that she had made more money in February than Omashola since leaving the reality show.

She urged her fans to continue to find a valuable solution to not find a 40-year-old man without wealth.

She wrote: “To be the best, you have to keep working, develop innovations and develop valuable solutions without losing time. You will end up as a 40 year old man with no wealth.

“PS: You haven’t had any income since you left BBN. ​​I got 5% of my profit this February on a project that is #techmoney #noiseless #checkthestats.”