BBCs This country ends after the next series because the launch date is confirmed

Hit BBC Comedy This Country will be back next month, but for the last series – and with a tribute to Michael Sleggs, who died last year.

Authors and show stars Charlie and Daisy May Cooper, who play cousins ​​Kerry and Lee ‘Kurtan’ Mucklowe on the BBC3 show and revealed at a press screening in London, will at least be the last series for now.

The couple are said to work on other TV shows and projects.

In the third series, the opening sequence is called A Letter From Slugs and is a tribute to her great friend and co-star Michael Sleggs.

He played slugs in the comedy of the last two series, but died of heart problems in July last year at the age of 33.

A TV source said: “Charlie and Daisy wanted to remember and pay tribute to Michael and his character, and they did it with a brilliant opening sequence in which Sluggs was involved in many of the jokes.

“Fans will definitely love it, and if this series is huge, do not rule out a reunion in the future.”

Charlie and Daisy also host a fan screening in Cirencester, where the mockumentary is based.

But tickets are rarer to find than an honest member of the Mucklowe family. 25,000 people have applied for tickets – more than the population of Cirencester.

Anyone can watch the first episode of This Country Series 3 when it airs on BBC iPlayer on Monday 17th February at 8 p.m.