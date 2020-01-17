BBC shows ads aimed at homophobes and Nazis, Twitter allows it

Twitter apologized after advertisers admitted they could target hate groups.

An investigation through BBC it turned out that it was possible to advertise directly with homophobic, neo-Nazi or white supremacist Twitter users.

Like most major social media platforms, Twitter collects extensive data about its users based on things they post, like, view, retweet, and answer. This allows advertisers to show their ads only to people who are likely to be interested in their product.

What the BBC did was create ads that targeted groups that showed interest in terms such as “transphobic,” “anti-gay,” and “Islamophobic,” and they were all allowed to run.

Using the site’s advertising tool, it created a generic ad with the text “Happy New Year!” – Then it selected the group it wanted to target with its ad: “neo-Nazis”

Twitter’s advertising tool boasted that it could reach a potential UK audience of 67,000 to 81,000 people.

They tried the experiment again and again, with a different hate word. Each time Twitter said the ads were pending review before they were approved and allowed to appear.

The ads only came down when BBC canceled them after a few hours.

In the end, 37 users saw the neo-Nazis add, two of them even clicked on the link (this led to a news article about memes). Displaying the ad costs £ 3.84 ($ 5).

They also had the same advertisement, this time targeting 13 to 24 year olds with the keywords “anorexia”, “bulimic”, “anorexia” and “bulimia”. Twitter had a potential audience of 20,000 people.

This message was seen by 255 users and 14 people clicked on the link before the BBC stopped it.

Twitter apologized that the ads could be displayed and claimed it was an “error.”

“(Our) preventive measures include banning certain sensitive or discriminatory conditions, which we are constantly updating,” it said in a statement. “In this case, some of these conditions were allowed for targeting purposes. This was an error.”

“We are very sorry that this happened and as soon as we were informed of the problem, we have corrected it. We continue to enforce our advertising policy, including limiting the promotion of content in a wide range of areas, including inappropriate content that targeting minors. “

