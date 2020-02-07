BBC Radio 1 had the lowest number of listeners in 2019

BBC Radio 1 is responsible for many outstanding radio shows in dance music, from Annie Mac to Skream & Rusko to the essential mix. Although American listeners generally don’t listen to BBC Radio 1 programs, we definitely benefit from the subsequent programming.

Now according to a new report by RAJARBBC Radio 1 viewership has dropped to an all-time low. For the first time, it was hired by less than 9 million. Radio, however, still claims to be the top station for the 10-29 demo; If the RAJAR survey had counted under 15-year-olds, the range would have been almost 10 million.

“The latest figures demonstrate some of the challenges we face across the radio industry if young people whose audio consumption is changing rapidly continue to listen live,” said James Purnell, director of BBC Radio and Education, in a statement.

“We focus on keeping live listening strong and looking for new ways, but we also want to make sure we offer more to our audience no matter how they want to listen.”

