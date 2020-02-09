BBC goes sky-high due to Storm Ciara during climate change segment

The BBC fell for a period due to Storm Ciara (Photo: Getty Images)

The BBC went up in the air for almost 10 minutes this morning due to the strong elements of storm Ciara, which triggered a reaction from viewers.

During Nicky Campbell’s The Big Questions on Sunday morning, the Beeb went down more than seven minutes around 07.02, causing confusion and a few smiles at viewers’ homes.

What started as a glitch, turned into a full broadcast, with the Salford studio losing touch with viewers.

“This is BBC One, I am sorry, but due to technical problems we have lost contact with The Big Questions studio in Salford,” said an announcer shortly afterwards, according to The Independent.

“We work as hard as possible to get back to Nicky as quickly as possible.”

While Twitter from the show also announced the error while they were working to get back to work.

“Sorry people, # StormCíara interrupted our debate this morning!” ‘We are working hard to get you back in the air as soon as possible! #bbctbq #storm #technicaldifficulties. “

Viewers went to social media and shared photos of their blank TV screens, which only had one message from the BBC with the following text: “We are sorry for the break in this program and are trying to correct the error.”

According to viewers, the show collapsed during a climate change segment that is not ironic at all … no, not at all.

“Amused to discover that climate broke the BBC debate on climate change during The Big Questions,” laughed a viewer on Twitter just after 11 p.m.

Others wanted to show their red screens while they waited for their show to reappear.

Amused to find the climate, the BBC debate on climate change declined during The Big Questions! 🤣🤣🤣

– Moira Gilbertson (@MoiraEwesfulone) February 9, 2020

It seems that the storm in Salford is taking its toll #bbcdown #StormCaira #stormwatch pic.twitter.com/LW1DBdDB6U

– Matt Joslin (@mattjoslin) February 9, 2020

BBC IS DOWN BBC IS DOWN. Storm Ciara takes everyone along

– Ali Maynard (@AliMaynard) 9 February 2020

Metro.co.uk contacted BBC for comments.