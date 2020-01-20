BBC chief Tony Hall resigns as challenges rise

LONDON – BBC Director General Tony Hall announced on Monday that after seven years of service, he will resign as British broadcaster within six months.

Hall said he will quit so that a new leader can oversee a mid-term review of the BBC’s funding in 2022 and a renewal of its government charter in 2027.

The announcement comes as the publicly funded BBC is facing intense political and public pressure in a rapidly changing media landscape and in terms of their viewing habits. Both sides of the Brexit debate criticized Britain’s impending exit from the European Union, and some representatives of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government suggested changing the BBC’s funding model.

The broadcaster is currently largely financed by a £ 154 a year fee ($ 200 a year) paid by every household with a television. It is not controlled by the state, although the government lays down the provisions of the Broadcasting Charter, which is renewed every ten years.

In a warning to the organization’s critics, Hall said: “In an era of fake news, we remain the gold standard for impartiality and truth.

“What the BBC is and what it stands for is valuable for this country,” said Hall. “We ignore that at our risk.”

