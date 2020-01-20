BBC chief executive Tony Hall to step down

BBC chief executive Tony Hall will step down this summer, the British broadcaster announced on Monday.

In a message to staff announcing his decision, Hall explained that he would leave to allow a new management team to lead the organization through a mid-term review in 2022 of the BBC charter, which expires in 2027.

The BBC is publicly funded and its charter is renewed every 11 years by the British government.

After leaving the broadcaster, Hall will become chairman of the National Gallery’s board of directors, according to a gallery statement. He has sat on its board of directors since November 2019.

“It was such a difficult decision for me. I love the BBC. I am passionate about our values ​​and the role we have in our country – and what we also do globally, “wrote Hall.

“If I followed my heart, I really would never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is to put the interests of the organization first. “

The BBC is grappling with a gender pay gap scandal which has been the subject of an investigation by the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Radio presenter Sarah Montague said on Monday that she had reached a £ 400,000 ($ 520,000) settlement with the BBC over pay, and the organization apologized for treating it “unevenly” for years.

The broadcaster also suffered a deadly election campaign in 2019 in which he was accused of bias by the UK’s two main political parties, and a December 2019 survey found that respondents had less confidence in the coverage of the BBC than ITV.

However, Hall, who became managing director in 2013, wrote that he “will leave the BBC in a much stronger place than when I signed up.”

“It feels like a very different organization – more innovative; more open; more inclusive; more efficient; more commercially aware. “

And Hall said the BBC’s values ​​are more relevant to society than ever.

“As our country enters its next chapter, it needs a strong BBC, a BBC that can defend the nation’s creativity at home and abroad, and help play its part in bringing the United Kingdom closer. “, he writes.

“In the era of fake news, we remain the gold standard of fairness and truth. What the BBC is and what it represents is precious to this country. We ignore this at our peril. “

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously suggested that he could remove the license fees that fund entertainment programs on the network and support journalists around the world.

A British public survey in December 2019 dealt the organization a blow when it found that 67% of respondents were in favor of abolishing or substantially reforming the pricing system, which provides the BBC with most its funding.

And the same survey showed that the BBC is not the most reliable source of information in the country.

69% of those polled said they trusted the BBC to deliver unbiased and accurate television news.

This is less than the 73% of people who trust the rival TV source ITV News, but more than the 55% who trust the broadcaster belonging to Comcast Sky News.

This story has been corrected to more accurately describe the process for revising the BBC charter.