Bayern Munich CEO had to convince Pep Guardiola “not to play Manuel Neuer in midfield”

Pep Guardiola considered playing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in midfield while Bayern Munich’s manager revealed the club’s CEO.

Guardiola managed Bayern between 2013 and 2016 and enjoyed considerable success by winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles.

And Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now revealed that he had to convince Guardiola to play his winning goalkeeper in midfield.

Rummenigge said in the preface to the official magazine of the club “51:” Manuel invented the art of playing football as a goalkeeper and revolutionized this position.

“I remember how Pep Guardiola, after winning a championship, seriously came up with the idea of ​​putting him in midfield for a game.”

Rummenigge warned Guardiola against the idea because he did not want teams to think that Bayern was arrogant

“I found it hard to keep Pep off this idea, which some of us thought could be interpreted as arrogance. But I am convinced that Manu would also have done well in midfield. “

