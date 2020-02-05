Bayern Munich CEO had to convince Pep Guardiola “not to play Manuel Neuer in midfield”

Pep Guardiola considered playing goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in midfield while Bayern Munich’s manager revealed the club’s CEO.
Guardiola managed Bayern between 2013 and 2016 and enjoyed considerable success by winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles.
And Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now revealed that he had to convince Guardiola to play his winning goalkeeper in midfield.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
Rummenigge said in the preface to the official magazine of the club “51:” Manuel invented the art of playing football as a goalkeeper and revolutionized this position.
“I remember how Pep Guardiola, after winning a championship, seriously came up with the idea of putting him in midfield for a game.”
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/17 Champions League round of 16 clubs
REUTERS
2/17 Paris Saint-Germain
Group A winners and now with Neymar back and motivated
Getty Images
3/17 Real Madrid
Real becomes one of the big teams lurking in pot 2
Getty Images
4/17 Bayern Munich
Bayern rushed to top position in Group B despite a turbulent season in which Niko Kovac was fired
Bongarts / Getty images
5/17 Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs secured second place and now has Jose Mourinho on board, looking for the run of last season’s Mauricio Pochettino
Getty Images
6/17 Manchester City
The city is ready as Group C winners and is still fighting to land the Holy Grail
Getty Images
7/17 Atalanta
Incredible story for the Bergamo-based minnows in their league debut – they qualify despite losing their first three games and pulling their fourth
EPA
8/17 Juventus
Juve is as winners in Group D with Ronaldo and co. in the win-now mode
AFP via Getty Images
9/17 Atletico Madrid
Feared as number two in Group D, the side of Diego Simeone is evolving, but still has the DNA of its amazing, terrible sides that proved to be a tough fight in previous seasons
Getty Images
10/17 Liverpool
Liverpool wins group E after beating Salzburg away
AFP via Getty Images
11/17 Napoli
Carlo Ancelotti was fired shortly after his finish just behind Liverpool in Group E – it is Gennaro Gattuso’s job to take this side now
Getty Images
12/17 Barcelona
Barcelona took first place in group F and despite the rest of many of their first teams against Inter
AP
13/17 Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund survived second place in Group F after Inter lost at home from Barcelona
EPA
14/17 RB Leipzig
Leipzig reached group G and will go somewhat under the radar, with the side of Nagelsmann a real dark horse
AP
15/17 Lyon
Lyon remains a dangerous side that has not been placed after the second place in Group G
REUTERS
16/17 Valencia
Miraculous. Manager fired before first game. They survived and then crowned Group H by winning at Ajax. Bravo.
EPA
17/17 Chelsea
Chelsea finished head-to-head in Group H, qualifying at the expense of Ajax – they are likely to face a giant, but they may be the most feared unsowed side
EPA
1/17 Champions League round of 16 clubs
REUTERS
2/17 Paris Saint-Germain
Group A winners and now with Neymar back and motivated
Getty Images
3/17 Real Madrid
Real becomes one of the big teams lurking in pot 2
Getty Images
4/17 Bayern Munich
Bayern rushed to top position in Group B despite a turbulent season in which Niko Kovac was fired
Bongarts / Getty images
5/17 Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs secured second place and now has Jose Mourinho on board, looking for the run of last season’s Mauricio Pochettino
Getty Images
6/17 Manchester City
The city is ready as Group C winners and is still fighting to land the Holy Grail
Getty Images
7/17 Atalanta
Incredible story for the Bergamo-based minnows in their league debut – they qualify despite losing their first three games and pulling their fourth
EPA
8/17 Juventus
Juve is as winners in Group D with Ronaldo and co. in the win-now mode
AFP via Getty Images
9/17 Atletico Madrid
Feared as number two in Group D, the side of Diego Simeone is evolving, but still has the DNA of its amazing, terrible sides that proved to be a tough fight in previous seasons
Getty Images
10/17 Liverpool
Liverpool wins group E after beating Salzburg away
AFP via Getty Images
11/17 Napoli
Carlo Ancelotti was fired shortly after his finish just behind Liverpool in Group E – it is Gennaro Gattuso’s job to take this side now
Getty Images
12/17 Barcelona
Barcelona took first place in group F and despite the rest of many of their first teams against Inter
AP
13/17 Borussia Dortmund
Dortmund survived second place in Group F after Inter lost at home from Barcelona
EPA
14/17 RB Leipzig
Leipzig reached group G and will go somewhat under the radar, with the side of Nagelsmann a real dark horse
AP
15/17 Lyon
Lyon remains a dangerous side that has not been placed after the second place in Group G
REUTERS
16/17 Valencia
Miraculous. Manager fired before first game. They survived and then crowned Group H by winning at Ajax. Bravo.
EPA
17/17 Chelsea
Chelsea finished head-to-head in Group H, qualifying at the expense of Ajax – they are likely to face a giant, but they may be the most feared unsowed side
EPA
Rummenigge warned Guardiola against the idea because he did not want teams to think that Bayern was arrogant
“I found it hard to keep Pep off this idea, which some of us thought could be interpreted as arrogance. But I am convinced that Manu would also have done well in midfield. “
.