Bayelsans must stop criticizing Dickson - Commissioner

Bayelsa State Information and Guidance Commissioner, The Hon. Daniel Markson-Iworiso blamed fierce criticism of Governor Seriake Dickson’s eight years of administration in the state, saying that Governor Dickson should be praised and not condemned by the people of the state.

Iworiso, who also warned critics of the Dickson administration to stop “laughable” the laudable performance of the outgoing administration, asked them not to join the train of criticism and avoid trouble.

Bayelsa’s information commissioner told Yenagoa yesterday during the state’s monthly transparency briefing for November.

According to him, although many hastened to join the bandwagon to criticize the administration of Governor Dickson for eight years, the administration has left lasting legacies in the areas of education, good health care, model schools, education and infrastructure across the state that will reside. the test of time.

He said, “For those who do not hesitate to join the car to fiercely criticize Governor Seriake Dickson, they are making a huge mistake. Governance is not a snack. Everything they say is a personal opinion. Let me say officially that the restoration government will be the subject of discussions for a long time. “

“When that is said and done, this government will be one that we will be proud of at the end of the day. It is sad that some people have the bad mouth of Governor Dickson. I just hope that some of them will not use their mouths to encounter problems. All the government needs now is prayer. He coped well with the challenges he faced. Governor Dickson to be commended, not sentenced “

“We know this is the end of the road for the administration. But it became responsible government that did the most for the people of the state. Restoration has accomplished the most in all areas, and I am so proud that we have served with merit. Serenity will be fair to Governor Dickson. It will become the best government to have emerged in the history of the state of Bayelsa. “

Hon. Iworiso, however, said that he was personally proud to have served in the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson, “I will never regret having served in the administration of the restoration.”