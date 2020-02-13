Bayelsa: Timi Frank warns David Lyon to beware of political jobbers

A former deputy national advertising secretary for the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged the new governor of the State of Bayelsa to beware of sycophants and corrupt politicians who could affect the image of the new government.

Frank also said the new governor should consider more competent women and young people in his government and not necessarily appoint people based on friendship or political affiliation.

In a statement made available to DAILY POST in Abuja on Thursday, Bayelsa-born political activist David Lyon recalled that his victory in the last Bayelsa governor election goes beyond the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party, which is why he has to do this. Lead an all-inclusive government.

Timi Frank, who expressed his confidence that David Lyon will keep his campaign promises, said that the state of Bayelsa is still lagging behind in terms of development because the state has had no luck with a committed governor.

“I would like to congratulate Chef David Lyon, who took over the leadership of my state on Friday, February 14, 2020. I expect the new governor to dedicate this commendable success to God and the people of Bayelsa because of the last governor election. It goes beyond APC as a political party, it was a vote of no confidence in the outgoing governor and a vote of confidence in the new governor.

“Bayelsans voted regardless of party affiliation for justice, development and a new order in the state. I am convinced that the new governor will learn from the outgoing governor, especially how his praises bored to him at the end of his government.

“I believe that the incoming governor will be a governor for everyone, regardless of tribe, political party, religion or other feelings.

“I urge boss David Lyon to beware of sycophants and corrupt politicians with poor records from various anti-corruption agencies in the country. This is important because Bayelsans actually voted for David Lyon and it is David Lyon that they will be held accountable for when the time comes.

“Political jobbers shouldn’t have the upper hand over technocrats and experts. Political appointments should not go wrong. However, fairness and justice should be your buzzwords. “

While praying to God for wisdom, knowledge, and understanding for the new Bayelsa governor, Frank asked David Lyon to make decisive decisions, but always pay attention to the feelings, outcry, and demands of the Bayelsans.

“I wish the new governor would get started right away. I wish David Lyon would not abandon projects launched by his successors, especially those that have a direct impact on Bayelsans’ lives.

“David Lyon shouldn’t stay in the guilt game. Transparency should be given top priority. Governor Seyi Makinde of the state of Oyo and Governor Zulum of the state of Borno are examples of commitment and concentration in today’s government. I hope that our lovely Lyon will join the Governors’ Forum in a very short time, and the trust that our people have in it will not be in vain, ”said Timi Frank.

However, the former APC spokesman urged Bayelsans at home and abroad to team up with the new governor to succeed, adding that this would be of great interest to the state.

Frank also urged all injured politicians and leaders at all levels of the state to forget about their personal interests, political affiliations, and ethnic feelings for now, but to give the new governor a chance to prove himself.