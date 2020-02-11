Bayelsa Guber: The Supreme Court decides on the election of Governor David Lyon

The Supreme Court confirmed David Lyon as a candidate for governor of the All Progressives Congress [APC] on Tuesday, under which he emerged victorious in the last Bayelsa election.

In a unanimous decision, the Court confirmed Lyon’s appointment as his party’s candidate.

The Apex court subsequently appealed to former Minister of Agriculture Heineken Lokpobiri, in which he contested the appointment of Lyon as a candidate for governor of the APC.

The five-member panel of the Apex Court upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal that Lokpobiri’s appeal against the outcome of the APC’s main appeal of September 4, 2019, was filed outside the legally permissible time limit.

When Judge Inyang Okoro read the judgment, he decided that Section 285 [9] of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, does not allow an extension of the time limit when it comes to pre-election questions.

He said: “Any party who appeals must file a complaint within 14 days.”