Bayelsa: David Lyon punished for his friend’s “sin” – Jonathan’s ex-adjutant responds to Supreme Court ruling

Reno Omokri, former adjutant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has responded to the Supreme Court ruling that David Lyon was dismissed from the All Progressives Congress [APC] as the elected governor of the state of Bayelsa.

Omokri said Lyon had been punished for the “sin” of his deputy Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The Supreme Court annulled the election of Lyon and declared Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] the winner of the election as governor of the state of Bayelsa.

In a series of tweets, however, Omokri urged Nigerians to choose their friends carefully.

He wrote: “Punished, not for your own sin, but for your representative’s sin. “As iron sharpens iron, a friend sharpens a friend” [Proverbs 27:17]. It’s not just that a man sharpens his friend. It is also true that a man can make his friend boring too! Choose your friends carefully

“How do you expect the man to be addressed from now on? Almost governor? He cannot be an ex-governor. What kind of near success syndrome is it? If the man has a child afterwards, he should call the child Moses, regardless of whether the baby is male or female. Ha!

“A day to swear in! The Supreme Court didn’t even allow the man to enjoy a day. It is better to be a governor and to be removed like Ihedioha than to see the seat, almost touch it and smell it, just to be disappointed 18 hours after you were sworn in!

“Who is the one who speaks and it happens when the Lord has not commanded it? – Lamentations 3:37. “