Bay Harbor Islands Police Officer Suspended for His Wife's Racist Social Media Comments - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) – A Bay Harbor Islands police officer has been suspended for supporting his wife’s anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Police compl. Pablo Lima is on the verge of “liking his wife Hallandale Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub”, the racist-Muslim social media post on Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Facebook in January 2019, in which Lima-Taub called her “Hamas- loving anti-Semite, “said,” She is a danger and would not be endured to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill. “

The post caused excitement in the town hall when the commissioners condemned Lima-Taub’s comment.

“My colleague considers it acceptable to spread hatred,” said Hallandale Beach Commissioner Michele Lazarow.

A year later, when her husband applies to become the next Bay Harbor Islands Police Department police chief – Lima is one of 35 candidates who have applied for the job – Lima-Taub is accused of posting inappropriate positions and asking for offensive comments social media.

She said she knew the allegations were coming and explained why.

“My husband received a phone call threatening extortion and that if he acted as chief, you would all be here,” said Lima-Taub. “The only thing my husband is guilty of is that he likes some comments that protect me from not being a racist.”

7News received a code on his application that said he had been in the department for over a year.

Lima immediately became a paid vacation after the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department learned of its activities on social media.

The department released a statement regarding Lima’s suspension, partially saying, “The content of the social media posts to which we have been alerted is not in line with our city’s values ​​and policies. Corporal Pablo Lima is currently at Administrative leave until the result of an internal investigation. State law prohibits us from discussing details of an open internal investigation. “

“He was wrongly suspended and accused of doing something he didn’t,” said Lima-Taub.

Lima has also served as Vice President of the Dade County Police Benevolent Association and has 38 years of law enforcement experience in Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

According to the police, the investigation could take three months.

Meanwhile, Lima-Taub asks the city administrator to direct their attention to an extortion investigation.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.