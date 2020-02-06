Bay Area Groups protest President Trump’s lawsuit for impeachment

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLAND, CA (KPIX) – Hours after President Trump was acquitted from the Senate for impeachment, demonstrators took to the streets of the Bay Area, from San Jose via Oakland to San Francisco.

Bay Area Democrats and Republicans considered where the country was going from here.

Around 20 rallies were held in the Bay Area this evening. The protesters believe the impeachment process was a major cover-up.

A chorus of honking cars and chants filled the intersection of Grand Avenue and Lake Park Avenue in Oakland. Protester Brad Newsham said he was disappointed with the Senate vote.

“This self-recognized criminal is our president? I can’t sit at home and just take it, ”said Newsham.

The rallies were part of a nationwide protest movement. In San Francisco, a large group gathered at Powell and Market.

On Santana Row in San Jose, demonstrators marched through the streets with signs in hand. Regardless of where the “refuse to cover up” rally took place, the message was the same.

“Without witnesses, without a certificate, it was not a process. It was a cover-up,” said Sara Katz.

But GOP strategist and Republican Contra Costa County leader Matt Shupe declined impeachment and said the Democrats simply had no case in the house.

“The Senate has not allowed the circus to continue,” said Shupe.

While the protesters hope the current government will be deposed in November, Shupe believes the opposite.

“I think that sealed Trump’s reelection,” said Shupe. “I know that his fundraiser has hit record values ​​while the Democrats have struggled to raise money.”

