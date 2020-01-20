Bauchi / Plateau: How Lalong and Mohammed reacted to the judgment of the Supreme Court

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Plateau counterpart, Simon Lalong, welcomed the Supreme Court rulings that confirmed their elections.

The two governors, who spoke to journalists after the Abuja trials on Monday, said the supreme court had proven that the judiciary was the last hope for ordinary men.

Mohammed said the tribunal’s verdict had confirmed his mandate and it was now time to focus on quality governance.

“I want to thank the people of Bauchi State who voted for me beyond the party lines.

“I will make sure to work with them without discrimination. I will make sure that they have good governance and that no one is left out.

“I extend the hands of camaraderie to the candidate for the presidency of the Progressive Congress (APC), Mohammed Abubakar.

He should come and join me so we can continue where he left off, “said Mohammed.

Reacting also, Lalong said the ruling had rekindled his confidence in the judiciary as the common man’s last hope.

He thanked God that the litigation finally ended before the Supreme Court, freeing him to concentrate fully on the service of the people of the Plateau.

“I thank the good people of the Plateau who voted for me. Today, their mandate is validated. I will continue to serve them with all my strength and energy, ”said Lalong.

He called on the people of the state to quickly put aside the protracted litigation and unite to build a prosperous state, reports NAN.

“The election is over; the disputes are over and now is the time to serve the people. For my part, I will embrace the adversary, in particular our father, Senator Jerry Useni, who took us on this journey.

“I know he is not tired. We will make sure to use his experience to build a state that we will all be happy to call our own, ”said Lalong.

The Supreme Court confirmed the election of Mohammed on Monday.

In addition, the Supreme Court struck out the appeal challenging the return of Simon Lalong as the duly elected governor of the Plateau State.

The court unanimously ruled that the appellants, Senator Jeremiah Useni and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, have failed to prove the allegations made against Lalong’s victory in the March 9 governorate elections Tray.