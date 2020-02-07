Bauchi: Governor Mohammed indicates that he was the most investigated politician under Jonathan

The governor of the State of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed, has indicated that he will examine his predecessor Mohammed Abubakar.

Mohammed vowed to investigate his predecessor if it turned out that he had disadvantaged the population of the state in any way.

He explained this, noting that he was the most examined person after his term as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) expired.

Mohammed, a minister led by former President Goodluck Jonathan, spoke to reporters in Bauchi after a dinner to celebrate his victory at the Supreme Court.

The governor was pleased that his struggles with the EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) were not enough to thwart his ambitions as a governor.

However, Mohammed said that he did not want to examine his predecessor, but would take the step if the situation presented itself.

He said: “My opponent did the right thing to go to court.

“We have wasted time on trial, but we thank God for everything. The investigation of the former governor (Mohammed Abubakar) is not my intention, but I have always thought that in the course of governance, if there is a deficiency anywhere in the state of Bauchi, I will not let him go.

“Nobody spared me when I left FCT. I was the most investigated person in Nigeria and I dare to tell each account where I stole money that warrants such an investigation, but I took it as an expression of accountability.

“It is not my priority to examine my predecessor, but if we find something wrong in the course of our investigation, we will definitely not spare him.”