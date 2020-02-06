Battle for the Grid 2.0 update offers full cross play, more

The Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 2.0 update has arrived from developer nWay and offers welcome additions. To begin with, it brings real and complete cross-play for the game on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and – finally – PlayStation 4, with new lobbies for up to eight people possible. In addition, there is now a Spectator mode to watch matches from other players, useful if you prefer not to sit and do nothing in a row between tournament matches.

A few more highlights of the 2.0 update are the new “Planet Earth: Tower arena” and a redesigned user interface. The new trailer for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 2.0 does not do the best job in the world to present new features. Rather, it feels like a general nWay victory round, saying, “See? If you waited just long enough, this would be a fully functional game!”

However, I do not mean to beat the game or no; I have been a fan of the Power Rangers franchise for a long time and I like to see it flourish. So to repeat, Battle for the Grid now shows off the following:

18 Rangers & villains across generations

9 arenas in iconic locations

4 Megazords (Ultras)

Original story: a new representation of the Shattered Grid event

Voice-overs by original cast

If you have not yet purchased Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, 2.0 may be the time to take the plunge. The standard edition is only $ 19.99, while the Digital Collector edition is $ 39.99 and includes all the contents of the Season 1 Pass, plus a few other bonuses. The Season 2 Pass must in any case be purchased separately.

