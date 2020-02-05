Battle for Delhi: BJP needs its ‘Patriot Missile’ to blow up AAP’s Freebie Firepower for winning polls

Delhi will vote on Saturday to choose its new government. While campaigns are entering the final round, three very visible points emerge. First, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi party (AAP) has completed its route in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to start as favorites for the parliamentary elections. Secondly, despite a late start, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign has peaked, eliminating the gap with AAP at many seats although there is no charismatic face at Delhi level. And third, the Congress has taken away the profit, in terms of voting percentage, that it has achieved in the 2017 municipal polls and last year’s parliamentary elections.

The general perception is that the BJP performs well in Delhi when there is a threefold distribution of votes, because it has a static support base. Now that the conference campaign does not start, AAP wins just like in 2015, many opinion polls think.

However, the BJP is planning and implementing its strategy, taking into account the fact that the congress would not be able to “deliver”. So the saffron party is taking a signal of the performance in the previous polls, when its vote share was much higher than the votes collected by Congress and AAP.

The BJP voted in Delhi between 32% and 36% in all elections following the 1993 polls: except in 1999 and the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Modi wave 1.0 in 2014 gave the party around 8% extra votes, making it share came to 44 percent. In 2019 it jumped another 12 percentage points to 56%. This happened when floating voters stood behind the BJP and undoubtedly the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last time the BJP got votes near the 50% limit at an election meeting was in 1993, at the height of its Ram Mandir movement. It had won around 47% of the votes then. Will dissatisfaction with the protests against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi be as emotionally powerful as the temple campaign? The BJP leadership undoubtedly wants this to happen.

Speeches from PM Modi party leaders are focused on raising sentiments related to the “threat to national unity that the Shaheen Bagh protests hold”. The exceptionally vitriolic campaign of some of its leaders, such as Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur, is not meant to be condemned but rather to be approved by offering them other platforms to express their views.

West Delhi MP Verma, who was banned by the election committee to campaign, was instructed to start the debate on the motion of thanks to the president at Lok Sabha on Monday. He made three main points – attack on Nehru-Gandhis, attack on Shaheen Bagh protesters and attack on AAP policy to subsidize government services with a list of pro-people policies that the BJP intends to initiate if voted to the power, including making wheat flour available for Rs 2 per kg for the poor.

Unlike the poll story, the BJP encouraged the campaign to stimulate the campaign. In most cases, the party overlooked recommendations from local leaders who insisted on their favor and strictly ignored the findings of its internal investigations into the strengths and weaknesses of the nominees.

Returning to the poll story, since Shaheen Bagh is part of the ideological conflict between left and right, the cadres of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also want to leave nothing to chance and those who “stand by Shaheen Bagh protesters” win the polls. A loss to the BJP in Delhi would be a major setback for the Sangh agenda that is so consistently promoted by the Narendra Modi government.

On the other hand, Kejriwal fights the polls based on his personal appeal and his campaign is fueled by the freebies that his government has given in recent months. However, the protests of Shaheen Bagh turn out to be an albatross around his neck. He has not been able to own or surrender them despite ongoing BJP attacks.

The other challenge that Kejriwal faces is a lack of compelling campaigners. He is the only one of his party who has recruited outside of his constituency and has called on the votes for his candidates. In the absence of stage artists such as Kumar Vishwas, who played a major role in both the 2013 and 2015 elections, AAP decided not to hold public meetings and is completely dependent on Kejriwal’s roadshows and a very intensive campaign on social media.

Kejriwal also draws strength, in addition to the beneficiaries of the freebie schemes, from people who have been recruited as paid volunteers over the past five years for various government programs, including the odd-even vehicle ration scheme. For them, a loss of AAP in the polls would mean a loss of living, and they would certainly withstand the BJP tooth and nail.

After the arrival of Modi in the campaign scene, Kejriwal will undoubtedly create a David-against-Goliath hype. The challenge for the BJP is to prevent AAP from playing the victim card effectively and to maintain the pace of its campaign aimed at polarizing voters. In order for the BJP to win the polls, “love for the nation” must be firmly over the “lure for freebies”.

(The writer is a senior journalist and political analyst. Opinions are personal.)

