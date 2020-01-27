BATH COUNTY, Go. (WFXR) – Bath county public school officials have announced that schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of what they describe as “a lot of illness for students and staff.”

Meanwhile, they will have teams that will disinfect buildings and buses.

They ask parents to watch their children for flu-like symptoms.

If they show symptoms, they should be kept at home for at least 24 hours after the fever.

LATEST STORIES:

Big Game Bound: What Drew Brees and the Saints Need to Return to Championship Form

The great Lions Eric Hipple shares a powerful message on mental health

Dems Calls on GOP Senators to Call Bolton in Impeachment Trial

Jarrett Payton of Big Game Bound explains why the loss of Kobe Bryant hits all of us

Bath County schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday due to high number of illnesses

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.