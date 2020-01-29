Bath County outfits perfectly clean school after large numbers of students and teachers get sick

BATH COUNTY, Go. (WFXR News) – Bath County schools are closed Tuesday and Wednesday because so many teachers and students have fallen ill.

The administration therefore decided to spend time waging war on germs while the sick recovered.

They sent a letter home, posted the letter on Facebook, made an automated call, and sent an automated text. The letter explained the decision to close.

“We disinfect anything that doesn’t move,” said Michael Perry, principal of Bathe County High School.

“It is important because we want to do everything we can to stop it.”

The daycare staff wipe things down with a bleach solution and will come back and disinfect everything. They tell me that they clean thoroughly every day but really take the days without the students really cleaning everything thoroughly >> https://t.co/ewlyZaQGqy pic.twitter.com/0DyQc3hKu3

– Eric Pointer (@EricPointerWFXR) January 28, 2020

Dr. Perry says they started seeing a lot of sick students last week, but yesterday he said about 30% of them were absent.

“We brought out several people at the start of the day, then it was just a constant drip in the student office saying they were feeling bad and they were checking,” said Dr. Perry.

This is something that supervisor Sue Hirsh was monitoring, she would contact all the schools in the district and ask them for the number of absences. After Monday, she decided to close the school for two days to allow the sick to recover and have teams from all schools in the district cleaned.

“It is, I think, a first. not in bad weather, we’ve had up to 20 in one year, ”said Hirsh.

The cleaning is not reserved for students, but there were also a large number of teachers out and not enough replacements to go around.

“We want to be able to staff our schools so that we can provide quality education and if we don’t have the people to do it, well you’re just putting the students together in a class and keep them, “said Dr. Poiré.

Child care staff already clean schools regularly, but that only gives them the opportunity to do more to kill harmful germs.

“We disinfect tables and chairs, we do it all everyday anyway, but now we have more time to go into the nooks and crannies and do what we need to do,” said Dr. Perry.

They hope that after the two days the students will come back better and can take additional measures such as washing their hands and using a hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs.

LATEST POSTS:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.