Although it’s cool and gray outside in New York, Bath & Body Works is preparing for the warmer weather. And we can only say yes, please. The new fragrances from Bath & Body Works for 2020, all of which are 32, include some newbies like Saltwater Breeze and Rainbow Daydream, as well as updates to old favorites like Aromatherapy Passion, Calm and Clarity. As usual with Bath & Body Works, many are available in an Eau de Parfum (in this chic bottle!), A body cream, a fine fragrance mist, a shower gel, a body lotion, a body butter and / or a body scrub. So if you love something, you can go all-in.

All Bath & Body Works fans know how epic the retailer’s sales are, but the big introductory days are worth a second look. We usually die from a new candle drop, but since the weather is still dry and cold, we want all the body products that we can get our hands on. Is it possible to literally moisturize from head to toe? Because we could try. Shop some of the new products (and yes, including some candles) below.

With shea and cocoa butter and skin-soothing aloe.

With vitamin E, shea butter and essential oils.

With vitamin E, shea butter and aloe.

With tuberose absolute and ylang-ylang oil.

With chai spices, vanilla bean and black tea.

