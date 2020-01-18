Batgirl comic book writer Gail Simone has endorsed Karen Gillan as Barbara Gordon on Twitter.

A Batgirl film with live action has long been in vogue with Warner Bros. But there has been no news about the Barbara Gordon movie for quite some time. As the DCEU expands and becomes more inclusive, it is almost certain that fans will see a Batgirl film with Barbara Gordon these days. In fact, we previously reported that Warner Bros. is currently looking for a helmer to undertake the Batgirl project. As always, rumors and fancasts continue to dominate the industry, but it is always interesting when the creative honchos behind some of our favorite projects endorse actors for the characters for whom they have written stories.

In this case, Batgirl writer Gail Simone recommended Karen Gillan to shine as Barbara Gordon if the DCEU would ever be interested in bringing the iconic Batgirl to the big screen. Gail Simone went to Twitter to endorse Karen Gillan as Barbara Gordon, which you can view below.

As one of Batgirl’s longest-running writers, I would fully endorse @karengillan as Batgirl.

She would kill like Barbara.

Put Cass in there too!

– GAIL SIMONE (@GailSimone) January 17, 2020

Gail Simone’s approval from Karen Gillan when Barbara Gordon comes after the Guardians of the Galaxy star is asked which superhero she would like to play. Pretty simple with her answer, Karen Gillan announced that she would like to explore the character of Barbara Gordon or Batgirl. Gail Simone was one of Batgirl’s most popular and long-term writers and was good enough to make Karen Gillan enthusiastic. Karen Gillan responded with pure delight to Gail Simone’s tweet and said how cool the whole scenario was.

Ahh this is so cool !!

– Karen Gillan (@karengillan) January 18, 2020

The Batgirl film is currently focused on Barbara Gordon looking for a director. Karen Gillan is expected to play her role as Nebula again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, which could make her a strange appearance as Batgirl, but stranger things have certainly happened. It’s certainly exciting that Gail Simone has given Karen Gillan the seal of approval to take on the role of Barbara Gordon, so let’s wait and see when the Batgirl film starts casting.

If, in the meantime, you want to see a DC-led DC movie with characters from Batman, watch the Birds of Prey of the following month:

“Have you ever heard about the cop, the songbird, the psychopath, and the mafia princess? Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a twisted story told by Harley himself, as only Harley can tell. When Gotham’s most nefarious narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his diligent right hand, Zsasz, aimed a target at a young girl named Cass, the city was turned upside down looking for her. The paths of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya collide and the unlikely foursome has no other choice but to work together to bring down Roman. “

Directed by Cathy Yan from a script written by Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson, Birds of Prey stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Ali Wong, Robert Catrini and Michael Masini are also cast in non-disclosed roles.

Birds of Prey will be released in theaters on February 7, 2020.

Source: Gail Simone

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe