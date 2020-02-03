Bastion of Royals to Saffron Citadel: Is Guna in Madhya Pradesh the next RSS hub?

Guna: Saffron footprints have been scattered deeper in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in recent years, political observers say. The state has long been a stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata party. No wonder that RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat went to a youth conclave organized by the outfit in Guna at the weekend. The region is also an old bastion of the Scindias – the Gwalior royal family – especially Vijaya Raje Scindia, one of the founders of the BJP.

The very first mega RSS event following the shock defeat of congress leader and former trade union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna during last year’s Lok Sabha polls had, according to analysts, different political implications, although the Sangh called it an event focused on ” outreach for young people “.

The locals say that the RSS and affiliated groups have quietly spread their activities over the past five years through volunteers in Guna. Some observers believe that these ongoing efforts have paid off in channeling voters’ displeasure for the defeat of Jyotiraditya Scindia, with the royal family handing over its first loss of the seat. It is thought that the saffron outfit is now consolidating its work.

A senior Gwalior congress leader, who wanted anonymity, said that RSS workers have been active in the Guna parliamentary constituency for the past five years.

The electoral history of the region suggests that Hindutva sentiments took root here long ago. The first Lok Sabha election in G52 in 1952 was won by Vishnu Ghanashyam Deshpande of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha. Since then, until 2014, someone from the Scindia family or their representative has won the seat 15 times.

Even Vijay Raje’s son and former trade union minister Madhavrao Scindia won his first Lok Sabha survey from here in 1971 as an independent candidate with the support of Jan Sangh.

Sources said that some of the speakers in the youth conclave were indirectly taking potshots at the Gwalior royal family. During the three-day event, RSS leaders said the organization plans to add around 10,000 young people to its ranks by 2025 and that the Guna camp was part of this outreach program.

A political observer from the region told News18 that the Sangh wants to develop Guna as its new organizational hub in Madhya Pradesh, which has a congress government. Given that the region shares borders with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, volunteers from the saffron equipment are also extending their campaigns to adjacent areas, the observer said.

Ashok Agrawal, the Indian central secretary of RSS, is also from Guna.

However, a Bhopal-based ideologist from an Sangh-affiliated organization has discarded these reports.

“RSS never keeps events in mind, taking into account political comparisons. This was part of the Sangh’s youth contact program and similar events are also being organized elsewhere. As there are no elections in the near future, we cannot link this event to an electoral strategy, “said the leader, who wanted to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to speak officially on this issue.

However, the RSS also used the conclave as an opportunity to get support for the BJP-led Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of the central government, as related publicity material was distributed to volunteers and used at event halls saved. A photo exhibition about CAA and NRC was also organized during the three-day event that closed on Sunday.

(With Vikas Dixit inputs)

