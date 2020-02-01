Basketball restaurant take-away restaurants in Michigan win Rutgers in Madison Square Garden

The 2019-20 version of the Michigan Wolverines (12-8, 4-6 B1G) likes to play at home and they struggle to play well on the road. But they really like a neutral site contest and beat No. 25 Rutgers (16-6, 7-4 B1G) with a score of 69-63 in a March-like environment in Madison Square Garden.

Brandon Johns led the way for the Wolverines with a career-high 20 points and had the best match of his university career for the second race in a row, setting the tone for the Wolverines all night. Jon Teske had 13 points and seven own rebounds in the night, while Franz Wagner chip with 10 points and six rebounds. Zavier Simpson started at the point guard and was back in the line-up after a suspension of one game. He finished the game with nine points, 10 assists, six turnovers and three steals.

This is normally the part of our summary where I walk you through what happened and what led to the victory, but the official statistics are completely ruined because the one who led them in the second half counted each basket as a three-pointer. How that happens in a large conference game at one of the sport’s most prestigious locations, I am not sure.

The TV broadcast had the score and at the end of the day, that’s all that counts here.

So with that out of the way, here are the takeaways.