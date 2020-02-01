Basketball restaurant take-away restaurants in Michigan win Rutgers in Madison Square Garden

The 2019-20 version of the Michigan Wolverines (12-8, 4-6 B1G) likes to play at home and they struggle to play well on the road. But they really like a neutral site contest and beat No. 25 Rutgers (16-6, 7-4 B1G) with a score of 69-63 in a March-like environment in Madison Square Garden.
Brandon Johns led the way for the Wolverines with a career-high 20 points and had the best match of his university career for the second race in a row, setting the tone for the Wolverines all night. Jon Teske had 13 points and seven own rebounds in the night, while Franz Wagner chip with 10 points and six rebounds. Zavier Simpson started at the point guard and was back in the line-up after a suspension of one game. He finished the game with nine points, 10 assists, six turnovers and three steals.
This is normally the part of our summary where I walk you through what happened and what led to the victory, but the official statistics are completely ruined because the one who led them in the second half counted each basket as a three-pointer. How that happens in a large conference game at one of the sport’s most prestigious locations, I am not sure.
The official statistician must have run to the toilet and pulled someone out of the crowd to fill in and never came back pic.twitter.com/tZR0ijiBrw
– Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) 1 February 2020
The TV broadcast had the score and at the end of the day, that’s all that counts here.
So with that out of the way, here are the takeaways.
- Johns still had a great game and that is perhaps a good trend for the Wolverines. Everything that happens in the vacuum of one game is one thing, but this is the second game in a row in which he looked like a legitimate difference maker and Michiga gave what it needed to the attack, especially from the edge, once with Isaiah Livers out again. His play was so raw in high school and even well into the end of this season, but if this is a sign that he is figuring it out and ready to remain a great artist, this team can certainly be prepared for a jump in the last month and change from the regular season.
- There were points in this game where the attack looked just as good as it did throughout the season with sharp strides and the conversion of a good appearance from the perimeter and the return of Simpson had something to do with it. More than a handful of key baskets in this game, Simpson was right with a few of his steps and boys like Johns, Teske and Austin Davis ended their rides with authority on the edge. Simpson, on the other hand, certainly felt later in the game with a number of lazy and wandering steps that led to sales that in turn gave Rutgers new life. Juwan Howard was unable to bring him in as John Beilein was, so this is exactly what he is now, but his role on Saturday largely worked. This team is a lot better if it doesn’t have to lean on it to give offense and can be a distributor instead.
- It is not shown in the box score (nothing will happen at this time, because the box score is a disaster in the immediate aftermath of the game), but Eli Brooks had some big games to save this game for Michigan. There was a point at which he cashed money with a three-hand in back-to-back assets and then took the order to help the cause. People online make it difficult for him, but those are winning matches and he really comes into his own as an experienced veteran in this basketball team.
- Howard and his coaching staff must come up with a way to close these basketball halves much better than they do. It was great to see Michigan make free throws to seal the win, but they probably shouldn’t have been in that situation late in the game. They had Rutgers on the ropes and let them back in the game on a day where they really didn’t play as well as they did recently. Rutgers also killed Michigan on the shelves. There is currently a bit of a killer instinct missing from this team, but you’d rather win this kind of game than lose it.
- This is an absolutely huge win for Michigan. KenPom had it as a projected loss and it was actually a road environment with Rutgers fans performing in large numbers on Saturday afternoon. Michigan ticked both boxes off against Nebraska and the Scarlet Knights this week in games that challenged them in very different ways with the season at a crossroads after last week. They get two cracks at their biggest rivals next week with both the state of Ohio and the state of Michigan to Crisler Center on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Splitting those games would be good, but winning both could give us something else to talk about next week.