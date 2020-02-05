Barrymore: Body In The Pool: Chilling 999 call to star’s home released

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DLcrVrFrdM0 (/ embed)

Channel 4 has released the chilling 999 call from Michael Barrymore’s house, calling an ambulance to the scene of Stuart Lubbock’s death for the broadcast of Barrymore: Body In The Pool tonight.

Lubbock, who died at the age of 31, had gone to the TV star’s house with eight others to continue a party that began on March 31, 2001 at the Millenium nightclub in Essex.

At 5.48 am, emergency services, with the man who tells the operator: ‘A geezer drowned in the swimming pool. A guy drowned in the pool. “

When asked if he was still in the water, he replied: “No, we got him out. There’s a party going on, and, uh, someone just went out and found him. “

The man then casually added: ‘I’ll tell you a friend, when I first go out in four f ** king years, I have children every weekend and … f ** king hell. You don’t expect it, do you? F ** king hell. “

He then stated: “I think the geezer is his dead mate.”

Stuart was found dead in the pool of Barrymore in March 2001 (photo: PA)

The call is broadcast for the first time ever as part of the new documentary, which thoroughly investigates the truth and fiction surrounding the case as well as the court’s rulings on the case.

A post-mortem on Lubbock’s body revealed that he had had a serious anal attack that was conducive to rape before he died that night, with serious internal injuries.

In the 19 years that followed, Barrymore’s career came to a halt almost completely, although he denied any knowledge of what happened or any responsibility for what happened.

Barrymore has always maintained that he does not know what happened to Lubbock (Photo: Getty Image)

Terry Lubbock has campaigned for answers in the death of his son (Photo: Channel 4)

He also did not respond when he was approached for an appearance in the documentary, which is largely spearhead of the campaign for justice of the Lubbock family.

It contains interviews with Stuart’s father, Terry and brother Kevin, who was with him that fateful night.

Kevin was left in the night club after Stuart was invited back to Barrymore’s house without him, and his last memories are that he is shooting out the door to continue the night.

More: Michael Barrymore



“What Stuart wanted when he went back to Barrymore, he went to work and said to everyone,” Oh, you never guess where I was at the weekend! “, Kevin added.

“That’s all he wanted.”

The police have now officially reopened the case with a reward of £ 20,000 for anyone who can take a step forward.

Barrymore: The Body In The Pool will be broadcast on Channel 4 tonight at 9 p.m.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Michael Barrymore likes commenting Channel 4 “parasites” on Stuart Lubbock documentary

MORE: Barrymore: Body In The Pool makes allegations that Star PA has removed the most important evidence from the scene of Stuart Lubbock’s death