Barnes & Nobles Black History Month “Diverse Edition” envelopes are hilariously misdirected

If you check out the cover story “Diverse Edition” of Black History Month 2020 by Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House – a special release of 12 classic novels for young adults, all written by white authors, but now showing culturally different characters have the cover – you can practically smell the board meeting that led to this horror.

How do you think it might be a good idea to celebrate Black History Month by adding “different” faces to stories about white characters written by whites instead of … you know, actually, the works of black authors how to acknowledge Angie Thomas, Tomi Adeyami and Nicola Yoon? Worse, didn’t they really realize that the fact that each cover contains five different “multi-ethnic” variations does seem to indicate that people are color interchangeable?

The whole point of Black History Month is to recognize the lived experiences of people with color. Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House seem to have thought this to be what is essentially a literary Blackface. So what happened in this meeting? Here’s how it almost definitely went:

FRAME: Barnes & Noble HQ, a penthouse boardroom with a billion windows.

26 almost exclusively white executives from Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, including not a single black person, sit at a very long table.

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 1: We have to come up with ideas for Black History Month.

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 7: What if we took some of our best-selling classic books and … made them for black people?

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 1: Written by white authors? These are my favorites! But how would we make them black?

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 15: Simple. We only hit pictures of the main characters as black people on the cover.

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 1: I love it. But wouldn’t that drive other minorities crazy?

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 23: Good point. In this case, we can only produce five different variants with different minorities from each cover.

WHITE EXECUTIVE # 1: Right. In this way, they know that they are all represented because representation only says that a character has a different skin color. This is a great plan and is sure to go smoothly. We will benefit from Black History Month in no time!

The white executives are all laughing. This boardroom is also in hell.

Courtesy photos: TBWA Chiat Day New York

Seriously, campaigns like this are what happens when the teams that make high-level decisions aren’t diverse enough. At some point someone could have jumped in and said that this “diverse cover” campaign was a bad idea that would not really appeal to anyone but the most basic: “We had a black president, so racism is dead!” “Kind of white people.

Again, the people in the background are not concerned with covering a white figure with black skin. It is about highlighting the voices of real colored people who actually have lived experiences, to share them with others and to bring them into their work. It’s about seeing the world from a different perspective than just “white”. (Honestly, as a white man I’m even fed up with white people’s perspectives.) If they had hired a black author to reinterpret Frankenstein from a black perspective, it could have been super cool. But what Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House have done so far only helps their own profit margins.

Do it better.