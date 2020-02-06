Barnes & Noble pulls out classics again after accusations from Blackface

Barnes & Noble has canceled its reissue of classical literary titles after accusations that the cover art was a demonstration of Blackface.

The literary retail giant and Penguin Random House were planning to release special editions of twelve famous novels with new covers in which the characters were characterized as people of color, but the characters in the text are white. The release was intended to coincide with Black History Month.

“We recognize the voices that have raised concerns about the Various Editions project in our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative,” said Barnes & Noble in a statement.

A Barnes & Noble store is criticized for its decision to sell “Various editions” of classic novels with redesigned covers during Black History Month. https://t.co/nnCxAKK8ff

A planned launch for the Barnes & Noble flagship store in New York City was also canceled.

The art for “The Wizard of Oz” portrays Dorothy as a black girl with braids, puffs and red sneakers hanging over her shoulders, while “Moby Dick” has an older black man with a beard holding a harpoon.

And the “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” art included what some also considered other racist stereotypes, with a follower of social media who remarked: “When I get angry, my eyes get extra crooked.”

Alexandre Dumas – author of “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “The Three Musketeers” – is the only black writer who made the literary classics chosen for the re-release.

The new covers – made by artists from “different ethnic groups and backgrounds” according to Barnes & Noble – were called “literary blackface” by the black writer Rod T. Faulkner in his essay for Medium.

The event Various editions at our @BNFifthAvenue location, originally planned for this evening, has been canceled. See our statement: pic.twitter.com/jGquff9MyM

Barnes & Noble said in a statement that the initiative was not intended as “a substitute for black voices or color writers whose work and voices deserve to be heard.”

“The booksellers who defended this initiative were so convinced that it would help stimulate involvement with these classic titles. It was a project inspired by our work with schools and was partly created to raise awareness and discussion during Black History Month. “

But author Mikki Kendall did not buy it while tweeting: “They could have googled, selected a dozen books from real black authors who are classics & sent them out with new covers and a big event. Add contemporary black authors to discuss these works and the whole is a victory. They did not do the easy or logical thing. “

Others followed in their disappointment. Read the responses on social media below:

What?!? No! Is it really that hard? People sat down and had meetings and put a lot of energy and money into making covers for black people in books with the same old stories instead of promoting books written by black authors & with black characters? WTF?! 😡 https://t.co/sgGGglaiNu

Haha, maybe looking for POC writers and their books, instead of doing things like this.

Barnes & Noble forced to cancel their ‘Various editions’ with POChttps: //t.co/KnXPac4wS7

I like to see myself represented in the various classical editions of Barnes & Noble. For example, when I get angry, my eyes get extra angled

so I am now only in the full context of the “diversity covers” thing from Barnes & Noble filled in and now I ask this with love: what the fuck

Dear Barnes & Noble: how about a black face in your boardroom to prevent this idea from ever leaving it? #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/NmCw6LjqSa

