Barnes & Noble Black History Monthly series canceled after accusations from Blackface

Barnes & Noble tried to celebrate Black History Month with their program “Diverse Editions”. They took classic book covers such as Romeo and Juliet, The Wizard of Oz and Frankenstein and replaced the images with black faces.

After recoiling on social media, especially for not choosing books from black authors, and allegations of blackface, Barnes & Noble canceled the series. They issued the following statement: “We recognize the voices that have raised concerns about the Various Editions project in our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative.”

author Rod T. Faulkner slammed the book covers in a piece for Medium, and wrote: “You must of course correct and reconcile for this deeply offensive act of literary blackface. Find the abundance of exemplary novels about the Black experience written by Black authors – and shower lean on them. ”

