Barnes and Noble, Penguin release various covers of classical books for Black History Month

If you ever wanted to see what the Frankenstein monster would want with an afro, you now have a chance.

In honor of Black History Month, Penguin Random House and Barnes and Noble Fifth Avenue have collaborated on a project to give classic novels what they call “various” covers. AM New York reports that each title “had five culturally diverse custom covers that were designed to ensure the recognition, representation and inclusion of different multi-ethnic backgrounds across the country.”

The covers, known as the “Various editions”, will be featured on the following titles: Alice in Wonderland, Dr. ir. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Emma, ​​Frankenstein, Moby Dick, Peter Pan, Romeo and Juliet, The Count of Monte Cristo, The Secret Garden, The Wizard of Oz, Three Musketeers and Treasure Island. According to a press release, the titles were selected with the help of AI, which searched hundreds of classical novels to determine whether the protagonists were explicitly described as white. Those who were not, got a bit of color on the cover.

AM New York notes that this project is “part of a new initiative to defend diversity in literature.” Although it was harmless, this could easily have been achieved by promoting books written by non-white writers, or – more specifically – black writers, given that this is a stunt for the Black History Month.

The illustrations are beautiful, but could just as well have been replaced by classic black literature such as Beloved, The Color Purple, Invisible Man, or Their Eyes Were God. A modern illustration for Octavia Butler’s Kindred would have been a killer. Instead, Barnes and Noble and Penguin resorted to JK Rowling-like Well-I-Never-Said-Hermione-Was-Black logic to justify this enigmatic celebration of black history. It would be more effective to celebrate black history by actually celebrating the black people who contributed to it.

I suppose Dorothy will just have to suffice with afro puffs!

Update, 14:25 hrs: Barnes and Noble Fifth Avenue suspends the project.

