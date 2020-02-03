Barista refuses to serve a customer who is wearing AirPods, here’s why

In an unexpected incident, a man named Kevin in Chicago didn’t get coffee at a Barista cafe because he was wearing Apple’s AirPods.



IANS

updated:February 4, 2020, 3:17 PM IST

The customer himself was “at the counter of the coffee shop, and the cashier would not take my order before I dropped off my AirPod! And it was only in one ear!” In other words, the Barista refused the service because only one AirPod piece was worn, ZDNet reported on Monday.

Reportedly, the customer’s response was more based on social-moral lines.

According to Kevin, the cashier said, “I’m doing my best here to give you the benefit of the doubt. Maybe you were in the middle of a very important phone call / podcast / guitar riff that couldn’t be interrupted for the 30 or so seconds needed to get a “Order a cup of coffee. In that case, you very politely step aside to end your business and then order your coffee.”

“Because that’s the thing, honey. The cashier is a person like you. Their role in your life can be temporary and functional, but they have feelings and expectations and dreams and ambitions. And like you (probably) they would like your full and want undivided attention while you ask them to perform a service for you, “she added.

In addition, the cashier in the coffee shop even asked the customer to go to other stores such as Starbucks or Dunkin if they wanted a lack of human interaction.

